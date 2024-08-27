Photo of Twins' Terrifying Baseball Sky After Rain Delay Looks Like Science Fiction
The sky hovering over Target Field quickly turned aggressive Monday night during the Minnesota Twins' series opener against the Atlanta Braves.
Tornado sirens blared as officials issued a severe thunderstorm warning in Hennepin County, eventually causing the game to head into a weather delay in the second inning.
The delay lasted about 90 minutes before the sky cleared and play resumed. But during the game's pause, the Twins' social media staff posted a rather terrifying photo of the Minneapolis sky featuring lightning and a full rainbow peeking through an aggressively red sky.
No, that picture wasn't just some expert Photoshop job. The Minneapolis sky actually did appear red late Monday night, as MLB.com's Do-Hyoung Park also dropped an unedited photo during the delay.
Mother Nature, you're scary.
The Twins probably now hope the game would've been pushed until tomorrow, as the Braves scored four runs in the first inning and another five in the second to build an early 9–1 lead.