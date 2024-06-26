SI

Pirates' Broadcast Had So Many Funny Puns After Reds' Hunter Greene Puked on Mound

Tim Capurso

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Hunter Greene (21) throws a pitch in the first inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park on Tuesday, June 25, 2024. The Pirates won the second game of the series, 9-5.
Cincinnati Reds pitcher Hunter Greene (21) throws a pitch in the first inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park on Tuesday, June 25, 2024. The Pirates won the second game of the series, 9-5. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY
The Pittsburgh Pirates broadcast had a little bit of fun after Cincinnati Reds pitcher Hunter Greene vomited during Pittsburgh's 9-5 win on Tuesday night at Great American Ballpark.

Facing Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds in the first inning, Greene fired a 95-MPH fastball for a strike on the first pitch of the at-bat, then immediately leaned over and threw up on the mound. After the game, Greene, who had thrown up during his most recent start against the Pirates due to drinking too much water, explained that he didn't hydrate too much this time and made it clear that the incident on the mound was not a big deal.

After Greene was replaced by Reds reliever Buck Farmer in the top of the fifth inning, the Pirates broadcast, led by play-by-play commentator Greg Brown, couldn't resist dropping some funny puns.

Greene's start was indeed tough to stomach for the Reds, who have now lost seven of their last 10 games and are in fourth place in the National League Central behind Pittsburgh.

The Pirates and Reds will play the rubber game of the three-game series on Wednesday afternoon at 1:10 p.m. ET.

