Pirates DFA First Baseman Rowdy Tellez Four Plate Appearances Shy of Six-Figure Bonus

The veteran appears set to lose out on a major payday.

Patrick Andres

Sep 7, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pinch hitter Rowdy Tellez (44) celebrates after hitting a pinch-hit home run against the Washington Nationals during the seventh inning at PNC Park. The Nationals won the first game of a double header 5-3.
Sep 7, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pinch hitter Rowdy Tellez (44) celebrates after hitting a pinch-hit home run against the Washington Nationals during the seventh inning at PNC Park. The Nationals won the first game of a double header 5-3. / Philip G. Pavely-Imagn Images
In December of 2023, Ethan Hullihen—a Pittsburgh Pirates contract guru—quietly posted to social media the specifics of an agreement between the team and first baseman Rowdy Tellez. The contract's incentive structure, per Hullihen, included a $200,000 incentive if Tellez reached 425 plate appearances in 2024.

That piece of Tellez's contract became news across the baseball world Tuesday afternoon, when the Pirates designated Tellez for assignment... four plate appearances shy of the 425 mark.

In 421 plate appearances this season, Tellez slashed .243/.299/.392 this season with 13 home runs and 56 RBIs. The 29-year-old overcame a nightmarish start to make his numbers look respectable; he hit .198 in March and April and .143 in May.

Meanwhile, Pittsburgh's fortunes operated in reverse. After spending much of the season in the playoff hunt, the Pirates faded late and currently sit in last place in the National League Central division—16 games behind the first-place Milwaukee Brewers.

Tellez played for those Brewers from 2021 to '23, clubbing 35 home runs in 2022.

