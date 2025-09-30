Pirates Dismiss Pitching Coach After Posting Seventh-Best ERA in Majors
The Pirates enjoyed a successful season on the mound this year—but they are reportedly following that season with a surprising move.
Pittsburgh is dismissing pitching coach Oscar Marin, according to a Tuesday afternoon report from Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Marin, 42, had served in that position since 2020.
The reported move comes after the Pirates pitched to an ERA of 3.76—the seventh-best in baseball and the team's lowest in a decade, since it won 98 games in 2015. Pittsburgh also allowed fewer than four runs per game for the first time since '15.
Marin is also the only pitching coach Pirates star Paul Skenes has known since his promotion to the major leagues in 2024. In two years, Skenes is 21-13 with an ERA of 1.96 and 386 strikeouts in 320 2/3 innings.
Pittsburgh, which has weathered a reputation as one of North American professional sports' most poorly run teams for decades, has had four winning seasons in the last 30 years and none since 2018.