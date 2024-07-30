Pirates Land Isiah Kiner-Falefa in Trade Deadline Deal With Blue Jays
The Pittsburgh Pirates secured the services of veteran infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa on Tuesday, acquiring the 29-year-old in a trade with the Toronto Blue Jays just ahead of the deadline.
Kiner-Falefa has had a bounce-back season with the Jays after signing with the franchise during the offseason. He's slashing .292/.338/.420 with seven home runs and 33 RBI through 82 games, and he's logged a career-high 3.1 WAR.
Heading to Toronto in the deal is outfield prospect Charles McAdoo. The 22-year-old is currently enjoying a tremendous season at the plate. Across two minor-league levels, McAdoo—currently at Double-A—has logged a .932 OPS with 14 home runs and 63 RBI in 87 games.
He was drafted by Pittsburgh in the 13th round in 2023 and MLB Pipeline ranks him as the organization's No. 29 overall prospect.
The Pirates will also receive cash considerations from the Blue Jays as part of the trade.
Pittsburgh (54–52) sits in third in the NL Central but remain just two games out of a Wild Card spot. The addition of Kiner-Falefa will help them better their chances at reaching the postseason, while Toronto appears to be leaning toward a rebuild.