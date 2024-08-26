Pirates Manager Announces Eye-Opening Position Change for Oneil Cruz
The Pittsburgh Pirates are changing things up defensively, as manager Derek Shelton announced Monday that Oneil Cruz is no longer going to be the team's starting shortstop.
Instead, Cruz is set to be deployed in center field, a change Shelton indicated the team had mulled for a while and is eager to implement in the final weeks of the 2024 season in hopes that he can get more comfortable in center before the '25 campaign.
Cruz, 25, has never played center field throughout his minor league or MLB career, so it'll be a significant change for the former shortstop.
Shelton weighed in on the team's decision to change Cruz's position defensively.
"It's not something that we took lightly. He's an unbelievable athlete," Shelton told reporters Monday. "We feel it's probably the best position for him and for the Pirates, and wanted to make sure we got a runway of games going into next year. ... The way we're set up now we feel it's the best thing for him."
Throughout his MLB career, Cruz has made 195 starts at shortstop and 10 as Pittsburgh's designated hitter. He's made one appearance (but did not start) in left field back in 2022.
This season, only Elly De La Cruz (26) has committed more errors at the shortstop position than Cruz (24). Despite his incredible arm strength, Cruz has struggled defensively, prompting the Pirates to move him out to center field while Isiah Kiner-Falefa is set to take over at shortstop.
Cruz's combination of speed and arm strength could make him a valuable addition to the outfield in Pittsburgh, though it will likely take some time for him to adjust to the new position.