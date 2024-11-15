Pirates Offer Huge Bounty for Paul Skenes Rookie Card Featuring Home Plate Seats
LIke modern-day Willy Wonkas, Topps has hidden a special Paul Skenes card in Chrome Update, which has been available since Wednesday. In addition to having the only rookie debut patch autograph of its kind, the lucky person who finds the needle in a haystack will be given some pretty sweet perks by the Pittsburgh Pirates organization.
On Friday they revealed that in exchange for bringing this card "home" to PNC Park, the presenter would be given two Pirates season tickets behind home plate for the next 30 years, a softball game for 30 at the ballpark, and a Spring Training experience including a meet-and-greet with Skenes among other cool stuff.
Skenes's amazing rookie season ended with an 11-3 record with a 1.96 ERA over 23 starts and 133 innings. He also set a franchise rookie record with 170 strikeouts and started the All-Star Game for the National League. In a matter of days, he could win the National League Rookie of the Year Award and the Cy Young.
Happy hunting.