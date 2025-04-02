Pirates Pitcher's Pants Style Had Rays Broadcast Completely Bewildered
Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Dennis Santana picked up his first save of the 2025 MLB season against the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday, having inherited the closer's role after the team optioned David Bednar to Triple-A.
When Santana took to the mound, his uniform, and his pants style in particular, left the Rays broadcast bewildered. Santana was wearing some gray Pirates pants that were folded up around his quads, giving them the appearance of shorts.
His black team socks rode up all the way to his knees, and he had some leggings on beneath the pants that covered his thighs.
"Looks like shorts to me," said one announcer.
"That's like almost mid-quad," said the other, trying to find the words to describe the unusually short length of his pants.
Although his choice of attire was not the most standard, Santana delivered a clean inning to secure the victory. He threw 24 pitches and recorded a walk without surrendering a run as the Pirates won 4–2 on the road in Tampa.