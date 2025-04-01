SI

Pirates Option Closer David Bednar to Triple-A After Brutal Start to 2025 Season

Bednar's stretch of poor pitching to start the season has earned him a minor league stint.

Mike McDaniel

Pittsburgh Pirates closer David Bednar has been optioned to Triple-A after a poor start to the 2025 baseball season.
The Pittsburgh Pirates have optioned closer David Bednar to Triple-A Indianapolis and have elevated righty Thomas Harrington to the 26-man roster, the team announced on Tuesday.

Bednar, who opened the season as Pittsburgh's closer, has pitched in three of the team's five games this season, recording an 0-2 record with one save, two blown saves and an ERA of 27.00. In his three appearances, Bednar has pitched just one inning in total, underscoring his early season struggles that have earned him a demotion.

Bednar made the Pirates roster as the Opening Day closer despite amassing a 10.13 ERA this spring, where he gave up nine earned runs in eight innings of work. Bednar also struggled in 2024, where he amassed a 5.77 ERA in 62 appearances.

The Pirates hope that some time in the minors will help right the ship for Bednar, who is just two seasons removed from recording a 2.00 ERA and a career-high 39 saves in 2023. That season, he made the National League All-Star team for the second consecutive season.

The Pirates are 1-4 on the season and battle the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday night.

