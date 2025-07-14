SI

Pitching or Hitting? Shohei Ohtani Reveals Which He Was Better at Growing Up

Believe it or not, a young Ohtani leaned more towards one baseball skill.

Tim Capurso

Hitting and pitching seem to come naturally to two-way star Shohei Ohtani. But which was he better at as a child?
Hitting and pitching seem to come naturally to two-way star Shohei Ohtani. But which was he better at as a child? / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
In this story:

Two-way star Shohei Ohtani is a baseball marvel.

Pitching and hitting both seem to come so easily to Ohtani, who has won three MVPs and has finished in the top-five of the Cy Young Award voting once in his decorated eight-year career. So much so that it's hard to believe that wasn't the case at one point in his life.

Ohtani, during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Monday, was asked if he views himself more as a pitcher or a hitter.

"I feel like I was more talented as a hitter growing up," Ohtani said through his interpreter Will Ireton. "And it was hard for me to pitch actually. So I feel like I'm more of a hitter who learned how to pitch more than a pitcher learning how to hit."

It's incredibly difficult to believe that it was once hard for Ohtani to pitch. This is a man who just three seasons ago ranked among the top-five American League pitchers in ERA (2.33) and strikeouts (219). In 2025—his return to the mound after undergoing elbow surgery in September of 2023—he has permitted just one earned run and has struck out 10 in nine innings.

If pitching didn't initially come naturally to Ohtani, it's scary to think how much better he'd be on the mound if it did. Nevertheless, it's astounding how good he's become at a skill that once didn't come as easily to him.

All this to say: imagine the havoc a young Ohtani wreaked in Little League once he learned how to pitch.

More MLB on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Tim Capurso
TIM CAPURSO

Tim Capurso is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Prior to joining SI in November 2023, he wrote for RotoBaller and ClutchPoints, where he was the lead editor for MLB, college football and NFL coverage. A lifelong Yankees and Giants fan, Capurso grew up just outside New York City and now lives near Philadelphia. When he's not writing, he enjoys reading, exercising and spending time with his family, including his three-legged cat Willow, who, unfortunately, is an Eagles fan.

Home/MLB