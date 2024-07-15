Potential Garrett Crochet Trades Could Include Move to Bullpen
Garrett Crochet is arguably the most sought-after starting pitcher at Major League Baseball's trade deadline, but any team acquiring the Chicago White Sox lefty may have to use him out of the bullpen for the rest of the season.
Crochet is in the middle of a breakout season. Through 20 starts, the 25-year-old 6-6 with a 3.02 ERA, a 0.95 WHIP and an MLB leading 150 strikeouts against 23 walks. He has already produced 4.0 WAR, 3.9 fWAR and a 2.36 FIP. He has been dominant.
The issue for interested teams is that Crochet has already thrown 42.1 innings more than he has at any level, including college. He's currently at 107.1 innings pitched, and his previous two highs for a season game in 2019 (65) and 2018 (63.2) while in college at Tennessee. In 2021, he threw 54.1 innings out of the bullpen for the White Sox, but he underwent Tommy John Surgery in April of 2022 and missed all of that season and most of 2023.
Crochet pitched 12.2 innings at the end of the 2023 campaign, and is now up to 107.1 this season, meaning he may be close to his limit. Any team acquiring him would be risking further injury by keeping him as a starter. Therefore he may be ticketed for the bullpen, then returned to the starting rotation in 2025.
As Ken Rosenthal points out, given the season Crochet is having, the White Sox will ask for a massive return as if he's a No. 1 starter. He is under team control through the 2026 season, so it will be fascinating to see how teams handle his value in trade talks.
Crochet has the highest upside of any pitcher being targeted at the trade deadline. His value and how he's used down the stretch are all up in the air.