SI

Yankees’ Potential Game 3 Rally Cut Short by Brutal Strikeout Call

Stephen Douglas

Gleyber Torres reacts to a questionable strikeout call.
Gleyber Torres reacts to a questionable strikeout call. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Dodgers took a 4-0 lead into the bottom of the seventh against the New York Yankees in Game 3 of the World Series on Monday night. Unable to get anything going all night, Anthony Rizzo singled with one out. Austin Wells then pinch hit and made the second out.

It seemed like the Yankees were destined for another scoreless inning—and they were—but Anthony Banda then entered the game for the Dodgers and walked Alex Verdugo. Suddenly the Yankees had two runners on and Gleyber Torres at the plate with an opportunity to get the Yankees on the board, if not back in the game.

And then this happened.

After getting the count to 2-2, Torres took a high sinker that was way too high to be called a strike, and yet that's exactly what home plate umpire Mark Carlson called.

Banda vs. Torres
The MLB.com strike zone says this was a bad call. / MLB.com

The game went to commercial as Yankees manager Aaron Boone shook his head and the Yankees remained scoreless. Who knows if Torres would have gotten a hit or earned a walk, but the call robbed him of an opportunity to try.

More of the Latest Around MLB

feed

Published |Modified
Stephen Douglas
STEPHEN DOUGLAS

Stephen Douglas is a Senior Writer on the Breaking & Trending News Team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in journalism and media since 2008, and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Stephen spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and has previously written for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

Home/MLB