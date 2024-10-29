Yankees’ Potential Game 3 Rally Cut Short by Brutal Strikeout Call
The Los Angeles Dodgers took a 4-0 lead into the bottom of the seventh against the New York Yankees in Game 3 of the World Series on Monday night. Unable to get anything going all night, Anthony Rizzo singled with one out. Austin Wells then pinch hit and made the second out.
It seemed like the Yankees were destined for another scoreless inning—and they were—but Anthony Banda then entered the game for the Dodgers and walked Alex Verdugo. Suddenly the Yankees had two runners on and Gleyber Torres at the plate with an opportunity to get the Yankees on the board, if not back in the game.
And then this happened.
After getting the count to 2-2, Torres took a high sinker that was way too high to be called a strike, and yet that's exactly what home plate umpire Mark Carlson called.
The game went to commercial as Yankees manager Aaron Boone shook his head and the Yankees remained scoreless. Who knows if Torres would have gotten a hit or earned a walk, but the call robbed him of an opportunity to try.