SI

MLB Punishes Umpire Pat Hoberg for Violating Gambling Rules After Investigation

Patrick Andres

Apr 30, 2023; Mexico City, Mexico; Home plate umpire Pat Hoberg (31) calls an out in the fifth inning during a MLB World Tour game between the San Diego Padres and the San Francisco Giants at Estadio Alfredo Harp Helu.
Apr 30, 2023; Mexico City, Mexico; Home plate umpire Pat Hoberg (31) calls an out in the fifth inning during a MLB World Tour game between the San Diego Padres and the San Francisco Giants at Estadio Alfredo Harp Helu. / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Major League Baseball is punishing umpire Pat Hoberg for violating the league's gambling rules following an investigation, it told Evan Drellich and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic in a Friday afternoon statement.

Hoberg, 37, is appealing the decision.

“During this year’s spring training, Major League Baseball commenced an investigation regarding a potential violation of MLB’s sports betting policies by umpire Pat Hoberg,” MLB told The Athletic in a statement. “Mr. Hoberg was removed from the field during the pendency of that investigation. While MLB’s investigation did not find any evidence that games worked by Mr. Hoberg were compromised or manipulated in any way, MLB determined that discipline was warranted."

The league did not specify in its statement what that discipline was.

"Mr. Hoberg has chosen to appeal (our) determination," MLB said. "Therefore, we cannot comment further until the appeal process is concluded.”

Long reputed as one of the best umpires in baseball, Hoberg has not worked any games in 2024.

Published
Patrick Andres

PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres has been a Staff Writer on the Breaking & Trending News Team at Sports Illustrated since 2022. Before SI, his work appeared in The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword, and Diamond Digest. Patrick has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University.

Home/MLB