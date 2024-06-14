MLB Punishes Umpire Pat Hoberg for Violating Gambling Rules After Investigation
Major League Baseball is punishing umpire Pat Hoberg for violating the league's gambling rules following an investigation, it told Evan Drellich and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic in a Friday afternoon statement.
Hoberg, 37, is appealing the decision.
“During this year’s spring training, Major League Baseball commenced an investigation regarding a potential violation of MLB’s sports betting policies by umpire Pat Hoberg,” MLB told The Athletic in a statement. “Mr. Hoberg was removed from the field during the pendency of that investigation. While MLB’s investigation did not find any evidence that games worked by Mr. Hoberg were compromised or manipulated in any way, MLB determined that discipline was warranted."
The league did not specify in its statement what that discipline was.
"Mr. Hoberg has chosen to appeal (our) determination," MLB said. "Therefore, we cannot comment further until the appeal process is concluded.”
Long reputed as one of the best umpires in baseball, Hoberg has not worked any games in 2024.