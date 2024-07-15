SI

Red Sox' Rafael Devers Hit a Home Run So Hard It Broke Fenway Park Seat

Devers has homered in two straight games heading into the All-Star break.

Tim Capurso

Jul 14, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers (11) hits a double during the third inning against the Kansas City Royals at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
You break it, you pay for it.

Well, maybe not quite. But Boston Red Sox slugger Rafael Devers certainly made the first part of that statement ring true during the club's 5-4 win over the Kansas City Royals at Fenway Park on Sunday.

Devers, who went 2-for-3 with a home run, a double and two RBI, belted the first-inning long ball so hard that it broke a Fenway Park seat. The blast, which traveled at 114.7 MPH, completely dented the back of a Fenway Park seat in the right field stands, resulting in the club filing a lighthearted "incident report" in a post onto its account on X, formerly known as Twitter.

When told that the home run ball had actually broken a seat at the ballpark, Red Sox manager Alex Cora said, "It did? Got to tell [Red Sox owner] John [Henry].

Devers, an All-Star for the third time, will sit out Tuesday's Midsummer Classic due to shoulder soreness, the club announced this past week.

The Red Sox (53-42) enter the break as one of the hottest teams in MLB, having won nine of their last 12 games.

