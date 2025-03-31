SI

Rafael Devers's Disastrous Start Continued With Three-Strikeout Game vs. Orioles

Ryan Phillips

Rafael Devers struck out 15 times in his first 19 at-bats of the 2025 MLB season.
Rafael Devers is surely not having the start to the season he envisioned.

On opening weekend, Devers was brutal for the Boston Red Sox. In four games against the Texas Rangers, the three-time All-Star designated hitter provided virtually nothing to his team. He didn't improve things in the season's fifth game.

Entering Monday's matchup with the Baltimore Orioles, Devers had six at-bats this season and had registered no hits, one RBI, two walks, and an incredible 12 strikeouts. He also became the first player in MLB history to strike out 10 times in the first three games of a season.

During Monday's matchup, Devers was similarly inept. He opened the game 0-for-3 with three strikeouts, though he did manage a pair of walks. He's now up to 15 strikeouts in 19 at-bats on the season.

It's been brutal to watch. Devers has a lifetime slash line of .278/.344.508, and hit .272 with 28 home runs, 83 RBIs and an OPS of .871 in 2024, so this is a start no one saw coming.

Here's where I tell you that it's early and everyone slumps, but what Devers has done this season has been mind-boggling.

With an 8–5 loss to the Orioles on Monday, the Red Sox have fallen to 1–4 on the season.

