SI

Rafael Devers Makes Unfortunate MLB History With Brutal Start to Red Sox Season

A start to the season both Devers and Boston would rather forget.

Liam McKeone

Devers has struck out plenty in his first few games of the 2025 season
Devers has struck out plenty in his first few games of the 2025 season / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
In this story:

The 2025 MLB season is only a few games old, but it has not been kind to slugging Boston Red Sox DH Rafael Devers.

Devers is coming off a strangely controversial spring training in which he seemed to publicly go back and forth with manager Alex Cora about whether or not he'd play third base. Ahead of Opening Day Cora declared officially that Devers would be the team's full-time designated hitter going forward. Whether it's the change or the weird vibes surrounding it, Devers has struggled mightily to adjust. To a historic degree, as a matter of fact.

In the first three games of the Red Sox's season, Devers has had 12 at-bats. He has recorded zero hits in those at-bats. Worse, he's struck out 10 times. And with his 10th strikeout on Saturday in Boston's loss to the Texas Rangers, Devers became the first player in MLB history to strike out 10 times in the first three games of the year, per ESPN.

Baseball players go through slumps all the time. This isn't to say the Red Sox should start ringing alarm bells. But as far as slumps go, this one is bad. Devers can't even get wood on the ball right now, a shocking sight given he had 28 home runs and knocked in 83 RBI in 2024.

Not exactly what the Red Sox are looking for from their $300 milion hitter, that's for sure.

More MLB on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Liam McKeone
LIAM MCKEONE

Liam McKeone is a senior writer for the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in the industry as a content creator since 2017, and prior to joining SI in May 2024, McKeone worked for NBC Sports Boston and The Big Lead. In addition to his work as a writer, he has hosted the Press Pass Podcast covering sports media and The Big Stream covering pop culture. A graduate of Fordham University, he is always up for a good debate and enjoys loudly arguing about sports, rap music, books and video games. McKeone has been a member of the National Sports Media Association since 2020.

Home/MLB