Rafael Devers Collects First Hit, RBI in Giants Uniform After Red Sox Trade

Devers didn't wait long to nab his first hit and RBI as a Giant.

Tim Capurso

Rafael Devers didn't wait long to collect his first hit and RBI as a member of the San Francisco Giants.

Just three days after his surprising trade from the Boston Red Sox to the Giants, and hours after being introduced as a Giant, Devers was penciled into San Francisco's lineup as the clubs's designated hitter on Tuesday night against the Cleveland Guardians.

Devers struck out on in his first at-bat of the game, but received a hero’s welcome from the fans at Oracle Park.

He later sent the crowd into a frenzy when he broke a 1-1 tie with an RBI double in the bottom of the third inning.

Devers delivered again in the bottom of the ninth inning, hitting a single to put two men on base with the Giants trailing by a single run.

Unfortunately, the Giants couldn’t complete the comeback, falling to the Guardians 3–2.

Tim Capurso
TIM CAPURSO

Tim Capurso is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Prior to joining SI in November 2023, he wrote for RotoBaller and ClutchPoints, where he was the lead editor for MLB, college football and NFL coverage. A lifelong Yankees and Giants fan, Capurso grew up just outside New York City and now lives near Philadelphia. When he's not writing, he enjoys reading, exercising and spending time with his family, including his three-legged cat Willow, who, unfortunately, is an Eagles fan.

