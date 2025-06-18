Rafael Devers Collects First Hit, RBI in Giants Uniform After Red Sox Trade
Rafael Devers didn't wait long to collect his first hit and RBI as a member of the San Francisco Giants.
Just three days after his surprising trade from the Boston Red Sox to the Giants, and hours after being introduced as a Giant, Devers was penciled into San Francisco's lineup as the clubs's designated hitter on Tuesday night against the Cleveland Guardians.
Devers struck out on in his first at-bat of the game, but received a hero’s welcome from the fans at Oracle Park.
He later sent the crowd into a frenzy when he broke a 1-1 tie with an RBI double in the bottom of the third inning.
Devers delivered again in the bottom of the ninth inning, hitting a single to put two men on base with the Giants trailing by a single run.
Unfortunately, the Giants couldn’t complete the comeback, falling to the Guardians 3–2.