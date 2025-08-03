SI

Rafael Devers Had Announcers in Awe With His Monster Home Run vs. Mets

Rafael Devers tried to break the San Francisco Giants out of a months-long slump with a massive home run against the Mets.
Rafael Devers is trying to break the San Francisco Giants out of their frustrating, months-long slump, and took his team's collective frustration out on a baseball Sunday afternoon.

During the top of the third inning of the Giants' matchup with the New York Mets at Citi Field, Devers turned around a 94-mph fastball from Frankie Montas and launched it into the upper deck. It had the team's announcers in awe.

Officially, the ball came off the bat at 105.9 mph and went 403 feet, but that looks much farther than the official tally shows.

Since acquiring Devers from the Boston Red Sox on June 15, the Giants have the worst record in baseball at 14-26. The All-Star slugger has struggled to fit in with his new team. Entering Sunday, he had played 39 games with the Giants and was slashing .219/.322/.363 with four home runs and 15 RBIs. His fifth home run with the team sure was memorable.

Devers and the Giants are currently punishing the Mets 7-1, so maybe a breakout is on the horizon.

