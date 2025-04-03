Raiders Extend Geno Smith Three Weeks After Acquiring Him From Seahawks
With their trade for quarterback Geno Smith in the rearview mirror, the Las Vegas Raiders appear set to keep him around.
The Raiders are signing Smith to a two-year extension, according to a Thursday afternoon report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Smith, 34, was previously set to enter free agency after the 2025 season.
Per Rapoport and ESPN's Adam Schefter, the extension will pay Smith up to $85.5 million with $66.5 million guaranteed.
Smith spent 2020 to '24 with the Seattle Seahawks, who traded Smith to Las Vegas on March 13. With the Seahawks, the West Virginia product completely rejuvenated his NFL career.
He threw 30 touchdowns against 11 interceptions in 2022—a year in which he was named the NFL's Comeback Player of the Year. He followed that up with a 20-touchdown, nine-interception performance in 2023 that garnered him another Pro Bowl nod.
Smith's traditional numbers weren't overwhelming in 2024, but he remains a reliable option at his position—and the Raiders seem to agree.