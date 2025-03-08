Seahawks Trade Geno Smith to Raiders, Reuniting Him With Coach Pete Carroll
After rejuvenating his career with the Seattle Seahawks, quarterback Geno Smith is reportedly headed elsewhere.
The Seahawks are trading Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders for a third-round draft pick, according to a Friday afternoon report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
Smith, 34, spent the last five seasons with Seattle. In 2022, Smith crafted one of football's great late-bloomer breakouts—leading the league in completion percentage and making the Pro Bowl for his first time in his age-32 season.
His explosion—which he followed up with a second Pro Bowl appearance in 2023—was guided by coach Pete Carroll, with whom he will reportedly reunite on the Raiders.
Smith began his career in 2013 after a decorated stint with West Virginia. He saw action for the New York Jets, New York Giants and Los Angeles Chargers before landing in the Pacific Northwest.
With the Seahawks in 2024, Smith threw 21 touchdowns against 15 interceptions.