Rangers Announcer Had Priceless Reaction to Ump’s Terrible Called Third Strike
The 2024 Major League Baseball season has been marred by some truly awful calls by umpires thus far. That continued during Monday night's Detroit Tigers-Texas Rangers game when Leody Taveras was called out on a third strike that looked like a ball.
Tom Hanahan was working behind home plate for the game and he infuriated the Rangers' broadcast booth with this call on Taveras, who couldn't believe his misfortune as he walked back to the dugout after being rung up on a 3-2 pitch that looked to be well below the strike zone.
The immediate reaction by Rangers' play-by-play announcer Dave Raymond was pretty perfect:
Fans were not impressed with the ump:
The Rangers ended up losing the game, 2-1.
