Rangers' Corey Seager to Miss Time, Undergo Appendectomy
Rangers shortstop Corey Seager is set to miss time due to appendicitis, president of baseball operations Chris Young told reporters, per Brian Murphy of MLB.com. Seager is set to undergo an appendectomy on Thursday and is out indefinitely. Per Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News, Seager has not been ruled out for the rest of the season.
The five-time MLB All-Star and two-time World Series champion went 2–2 with one home run, two RBIs and three runs in Wednesday's win over the Angels. Before undergoing the appendectomy, Seager has hit .271 with 21 home runs, 50 RBIs and a .860 OPS this season.
Seager is the latest Ranger to miss time for Texas. Earlier this week, it was announced that starter Nathan Eovaldi will likely be out for the rest of the season with a rotator cuff strain. In addition, reliever Cole Winn, outfielder Evan Carter and second baseman Marcus Semien have all been placed on the injured list over the last week.
With the Rangers on the outside looking in for the playoff race and several stars injured, this might go down as a second straight season to forget.