SI

Rangers First Baseman Charged With Error After Baserunner Avoids Tag With Spin Move

Stephen Douglas

Jake Burger attempts to apply a tag to Jorge Polanco during the Seattle Mariners win over the Texas Rangers on Sunday.
Jake Burger attempts to apply a tag to Jorge Polanco during the Seattle Mariners win over the Texas Rangers on Sunday. / @MLB
In this story:

The Seattle Mariners beat the Texas Rangers, 3-1, on Sunday. Rangers first baseman Jake Burger, starting his 15th game of the year, committed his first error of the season in the sixth inning.

His crime against baseball? Getting hit with a sweet jumping spin move by Jorge Polanco and missing the tag.

With no outs and a runner on first, Polanco hit the ball to Burger, who fielded the ball cleanly, took a brief look at the runner and then met Polanco in the baseline a few feet in front of the bag. As he reached out to apply the tag, Polanco jumped to the side and somehow avoided Burger's glove.

The move was so good the umpire called Polanco safe before he even reached first.

Jorge Polanco, Jake Burger
Jorge Polanco reaches first safely against the Rangers. / @MLB

This was the Rangers' third loss in a row. They're now 9-7 on the season, a half-game behind the Los Angeles Angels for first place in the AL West. Luckily, they have 146 games remaining to catch them. And figure out a way to defend a spin move.

More MLB on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Stephen Douglas
STEPHEN DOUGLAS

Stephen Douglas is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in media since 2008 and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Douglas spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and previously wrote for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

Home/MLB