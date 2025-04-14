Rangers First Baseman Charged With Error After Baserunner Avoids Tag With Spin Move
The Seattle Mariners beat the Texas Rangers, 3-1, on Sunday. Rangers first baseman Jake Burger, starting his 15th game of the year, committed his first error of the season in the sixth inning.
His crime against baseball? Getting hit with a sweet jumping spin move by Jorge Polanco and missing the tag.
With no outs and a runner on first, Polanco hit the ball to Burger, who fielded the ball cleanly, took a brief look at the runner and then met Polanco in the baseline a few feet in front of the bag. As he reached out to apply the tag, Polanco jumped to the side and somehow avoided Burger's glove.
The move was so good the umpire called Polanco safe before he even reached first.
This was the Rangers' third loss in a row. They're now 9-7 on the season, a half-game behind the Los Angeles Angels for first place in the AL West. Luckily, they have 146 games remaining to catch them. And figure out a way to defend a spin move.