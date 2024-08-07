Rangers Pitcher Andrew Chafin Gave Iconic Quote About His Fit With His New Team
Texas Rangers relief pitcher Andrew Chafin was one of the prized bullpen arms available ahead of the July 30 trade deadline.
Chafin, who amassed a 3.16 ERA in 41 appearances with the Detroit Tigers this season, was traded to the defending World Series champion Rangers to bolster the bullpen for the stretch run of the season.
Chafin has given up two earned runs in 2.2 innings pitched since being acquired at the deadline, so it's hardly been a great start to his tenure in Texas. However, Chafin has really enjoyed being around his new teammates so far because of what he has in common with them off the field.
Chafin explained in hilarious fashion during pregame press availability on Tuesday ahead of an eventual 4-2 loss to the Houston Astros.
"I love it so far," Chafin said with a smile. "There's actually a few other rednecks on this team, so we sit and talk about fun stuff I like talking about. It's great."
When pressed on specifics, Chafin didn't reveal who his other "redneck" teammates were, but didn't disappoint in his answer.
"We talk about trucks and heavy equipment and stuff like that," Chafin quipped. "That's all you're gonna get," he added with a smile.
The Rangers are 54-60 on the year and have struggled to return to World Series form. However, they're hoping that Chafin can be a key piece to a potential late-season turnaround over the final two months of the regular season.