Rangers Sign Nine-Time All-Star Pitcher After Braves Exit

Texas is giving a 37-year-old former star another chance.

Patrick Andres

Craig Kimbrel pitches against the Giants.
Craig Kimbrel pitches against the Giants. / Robert Edwards-Imagn Images
Just four days after pitching for the Atlanta Braves, Craig Kimbrel reportedly has a new home.

Kimbrel has signed a minor-league contract with the Texas Rangers, according to a Tuesday afternoon report from Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

The 37-year-old Huntsville, Ala., native made just one appearance for the Braves this year on Friday. In it, he allowed no runs while striking out a batter, issuing a walk, and giving up a hit.

Kimbrel—the owner of nine All-Star appearances, tied for third-most among active players—was by virtually any measurement one of the best relivers of the 2010s. From 2011 to '18 with Atlanta, the San Diego Padres and Boston Red Sox, Kimbrel averaged 43 saves per 162 games with a 1.97 ERA and 14.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

He saved 23 games in 2024 for the Baltimore Orioles, albeit with a 5.33 ERA.

The Rangers are currently 31-35—5.5 games behind the first-place Houston Astros in the AL West division race.

