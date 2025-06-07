SI

Braves Designate Craig Kimbrel for Assignment One Day After Return to Big Leagues

The Atlanta Braves appear to be cutting ties with the 37-year-old just one day after his return to the big leagues.

Atlanta Braves reliever Craig Kimbrel has been designated for assignment.
Atlanta Braves reliever Craig Kimbrel has been designated for assignment. / Robert Edwards-Imagn Images
The Atlanta Braves have designated franchise legend Craig Kimbrel for assignment, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

The decision to cut ties with Kimbrel comes just one day after he made his first appearance with the Braves in over a decade. Kimbrel was called up from Triple A Gwinnett and pitched a scoreless inning in Friday's loss to the San Francisco Giants, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out one.

The Braves are calling up reliever Austin Cox to take Kimbrel's roster spot.

Kimbrel had been pitching in Triple A after signing a minor league contract with Atlanta in the offseason.

