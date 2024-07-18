SI

Rangers Unveil 2025 Schedule With Hilariously Lo-Fi Throwback Graphics Package

Patrick Andres

Jul 6, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) celebrates during the game between the Texas Rangers and the Tampa Bay Rays at Globe Life Field.
Jul 6, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) celebrates during the game between the Texas Rangers and the Tampa Bay Rays at Globe Life Field. / Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
The 1990s were by and large pretty good to the Texas Rangers. After three playoff-free decades, the Rangers won AL West titles and made playoff appearances in 1996, 1998 and 1999. They only won one playoff game—a victory over the New York Yankees in the '96 ALDS—but the era is remembered fondly.

Thus, when it came time for the Rangers to unveil their 2025 schedule Thursday afternoon, they had a temporal reference point their fans would appreciate.

Humorously defying sports' embrace of glossy, viral-by-design schedule release videos, Texas simply posted its '25 slate in the style of a Windows screensaver.

There are no sound effects and no musical accompaniment. It is simply the Rangers logo bouncing off the sides of the screen and transforming into the logos of Texas's opponents, one at a time, over and over—something you might have seen in a school or office 20 years ago.

Forget good advertising. This is pop art.

