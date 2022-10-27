The Texas Rangers know they need pitching this offseason, and hiring Bruce Bochy as manager gives them credibility in free agency.

Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy is taking over a team that has put up six straight losing seasons, the most since the team moved from Washington after the 1971 season.

That lack of improvement, in part, led to the firings of manager Chris Woodard and president of baseball operations Jon Daniels within 48 hours of each other in mid-August.

Back then, Rangers owner Ray Davis made it clear he was ready to spend to make the Rangers more competitive.

On Monday, when he and general manager Chris Young introduced Bochy to the local media, Davis made it clear he intends to follow through on that commitment.

But he also knows money can buy everything on a baseball field.

“It's interesting to note that the two highest payroll teams in baseball didn't play this weekend,” Davis said. “So it's just not about the money. It's partially that, but I've made a commitment to CY (Young) that we're going to spend the money that it takes to put a competitive team on the field.

"And it's not just for one year. We're looking to put a competitive team on the field for multiple years. So to answer your question, I don't know where the payroll is gonna end up. But we'll be competitive.”

The Rangers enter next season with two big-ticket items on the roster — shortstop Corey Seager and second baseman Marcus Semien. The latter is a Gold Glove finalist. The former set a career-high in home runs. Both are under contract together for the next six seasons. Next season the pair will make a combined $61 million.

After that, the only other player due more than $10 million is pitcher Jon Gray, who will be in the second year of a four-year contract, which will pay him $15 million in 2023.

Per Spotrac.com, the Rangers have $100.5 million in active payroll. With a luxury tax threshold of $233 million, and a 40-man roster dominated by players that are either pre-arbitration or arbitration eligible, the team has plenty of room to spend, assuming they can attract players to a team coming off a 68-win season.

That’s where Bochy’s presence can help. The three-time World Series winning manager brings instant credibility to a team that needs it.

“I am confident that by having Boch in our dugout and leading our team, this is a very attractive destination,” Young said.

The Rangers did solidify themselves in other areas in 2022. First baseman Nathaniel Lowe became the first Texas player in six years to hit .300 for a season. Third baseman Josh Jung is healthy, made his Major League debut and is considered the Opening Day starter at the position. Jonah Heim made a strong case to be the front-line catcher.

In the outfield, right fielder Adolis García has his second productive season and center fielder Leody Taveras proved he was capable of being an every day player.

The pitching staff does need help, and Young, Bochy and Davis said the team’s goal is to acquire more veteran pitching. Martín Pérez was the only starter to finish above .500 and won 12 games. He’s a free agent. Both Pérez and the Rangers have repeatedly said they want to get a long-term deal done. Gray went 7-7 in his first season with the Rangers. He missed two months due to various injuries.

The rest of the rotation is in flux, as it was filled with young, inconsistent starters, the most productive of which was Glenn Otto.

“I think it's fair to say we're looking to build the pitching and strengthen that,” Bochy said.

Bochy agreed to a three-year contract with the Rangers on Friday. He is the 20th full-time Rangers manager, but the first to come to Texas having previously led a team to a World Series title as a manager.

Bochy has a record of 2,003-2,029 with the San Diego Padres (1995-2006) and San Francisco Giants (2007-19). He was the National League Manager of the Year in 1996.

He had his most significant success with the Giants, leading the team to World Series titles in 2010, 2012 and 2014. The 2010 title came at the expense of the Rangers, who were making their first World Series appearance.

