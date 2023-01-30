Rangers Spring Training Preview: Brock Burke

Brock Burke embraces a bullpen role for the first time and he enters 2023 as one of the Rangers' best late-inning weapons.

P Brock Burke

In 2022: Burke was 7-5 with a 1.97 ERA in 52 games (all in relief). He had nine holds. He threw 82 1/3 innings, giving up 63 hits, 25 runs (18 earned), nine home runs and 24 walks. He struck out 90. Opponents hits .211 against him and he had a 1.06 WHIP.

The Dallas-Fort Worth chapter of the Baseball Writers Association of America named Burke the Rangers’ Rookie of the Year. It probably wasn’t a close vote, either. Burke was, overall, one of the Rangers’ two best options out of the bullpen all season, along with fellow left-hander Matt Moore.

The pair had some things in common, including both fighting long-term arm injuries to work their way back into baseball. Burke was a starter for the Rangers for six games in 2019, but then had to undergo Tommy John surgery. Moving him to the bullpen was a way to get him back on the mound and he flourished. With a sub-2.00 ERA and a better than 3-to-1 strikeout-to-walk ratio, he was as reliable as it got out of the Texas bullpen in 2022.

Burke’s Career at a Glance: Burke was originally a third-round pick by the Tampa Bay Rays in 2014. He arrived in Texas in 2019 as part of a three-team deal that ultimately landed then-Rangers infielder Jurickson Profar in Oakland. Burke has a 7-7 record with a 3.30 ERA in 58 games, six of which were starts and all of which were in 2019.

Contract Status: Burke is in his final pre-arbitration season. He is not eligible for free agency until 2027.

In Surprise: Burke is coming off a terrific year and he’s one of the few pitchers in the bullpen that the Rangers know they can turn to in 2023. He has good stuff and a good approach. He admitted to learning a lot working alongside a veteran pitcher like Moore, and while it would be a shame to see Moore walk away in free agency, Moore learned enough for the Rangers to be confident the left-hander can stand on his own. With a veteran starting rotation that features six options, the Rangers don’t have to worry about entertaining thoughts about moving Burke back to the rotation. He’s a quality set-up man who can go one, or even two innings, and hand the ball to the closer with a lead.

