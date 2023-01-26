Rangers Spring Training Preview: Spencer Howard

Spencer Howard was an off-and-on part of the Texas Rangers rotation in 2022, but it's unclear what his role will be in 2023.

InsidetheRangers.com previews every player on the Texas Rangers 40-man roster heading into Spring Training in Surprise, Arizona.

P Spencer Howard

In 2022: Howard made the Opening Day rotation but ended up on the injured list shortly after the season began. He basically ended it on the injured list, though the team activated him from a rehab assignment on Sept. 29 and then assigned him to their Rookie League team in Arizona. Howard — one of the pieces the Rangers got in return for pitcher Kyle Gibson — had an uneven season once he got to Arlington in July.

He made eight starts and pitched in 10 games total, going 2-4 with a 7.41 ERA. He threw 37 2/3 innings, giving up 50 hits, 33 runs (31 earned) and 12 home runs. He walked 15 and struck out 32. Batters hit .309 against him and he had a 1.73 WHIP.

For the second straight season he had an ERA north of 7.00. The .309 opponent batting average was the worst of his career, as was the 1.73 WHIP. He gave up at least one run in every outing except for his start on July 28 against the Angels, which was his best of the season. He pitched five innings, gave up three hits and struck out five. But he gave up 14 combined hits and 12 combined runs in his next two starts.

Howard’s Career at a Glance: The Philadelphia Phillies drafted Howard in the second round of the 2017 MLB Draft and he made his Major League debut three seasons later during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. Howard went back and forth between the Phillies and the minors until the trade. On July 30, 2021, the Phillies traded Howard, Kevin Gowdy and Josh Gessner to Texas in exchange for Gibson, Ian Kennedy and Hans Crouse.

Howard still hasn’t found a foothold in the Rangers rotation. He’s 3-11 with a 7.09 career ERA.

Contract Status: Howard is in his final year of team control before he’s eligible for arbitration.

In Surprise: Like many of the Rangers’ young starters, they watched as the Rangers spent nearly $100 million to bring in veterans that would basically take over their jobs, including Jacob deGrom, Andrew Heaney, Jake Odorizzi and Nathan Eovaldi. Had pitchers like Howard, Glenn Otto and Dane Dunning fared better in 2022, the Rangers may not have paid as much to try and solidify the rotation. Of that trio, Howard had the hardest time last season. Injuries didn’t help. But when he was healthy he basically had one good game. He has enough options to send him to Triple-A if he doesn’t make the staff. At this point, his best shot to stay with the Rangers is to earn a spot in the bullpen, the one area of the pitching staff where there will be plenty of competition.

