Rangers Top 30 Prospect Wraps: Luisangel Acuna

The younger brother of Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr. is starting to make a case for a promotion to the Texas Rangers.

InsidetheRangers.com will review each of the Texas Rangers’ Top 30 prospects, as ranked by MLB.com at the end of the 2022 season.

No. 7: IF Luisangel Acuña, Frisco RoughRiders (Double-A)

Statistics for 2022: In 91 games he batted .277/.369/.426/.749 (99-for-357) with 66 runs, 152 total bases, 16 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 47 RBI. He walked 51 times and struck out 96 times. He stole 40 bases and was caught nine times.

Season Transactions: Acuña started the season at High Class-A Hickory, though he spent the first month on the injured list. Once he got healthy and was activated on May 5, he earned a promotion to Frisco on Aug. 2, where he helped the RoughRiders win the Texas League title. On Sept. 16, he was assigned to the Arizona Fall League’s Surprise Saguaros.

Season Summary: He didn’t get on the field until May, but once he did he outclassed the High-A competition, batting .317/.417/.483/.900 with eight home runs and 29 RBI. He did that in 54 games, and that was more than enough for the Rangers. His batting average fell off at Double-A — he hit .224 — but he played multiple positions as part of the RoughRiders’ run to a title. Putting him on the Arizona Fall League roster is an acknowledgment that the Rangers see a potential Major Leaguer in him, and not just down the road.

Path Through the Organization: The younger brother of Atlanta outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr., Luisangel Acuña made $425,000 upon his signing out of Venezuela in 2018, far more than his brother made ($100,000). Big brother’s rep may have had something to do with that. In in his first full pro season in 2021 he was a significant contributor for the Low Class-A Down East Wood Ducks, rankings third in the entire league in runs (77), hits (110) and steals (44).

What’s next: It seems unlikely that he heads to the Dominican Winter League after working in the Arizona Fall League into early November. He heads to spring training as one of those prospects new Rangers manager Bruce Bochy wants to meet. His path to a middle infield spot is blocked. But he has enough tools to work his way into a role in the next year or two as a super-utility player — or tantalizing trade bait.

2022 Texas Rangers Top 30 Prospect Wraps:

2022 Texas Rangers Top 30 Prospect Wraps:

No. 30: Josh Stephan | No. 29: Mason Englert | No. 28: Marc Church | No. 27: Danyer Cueva | No. 26: Alejandro Osuna | No. 25: Zak Kent | No. 24: Dane Acker | No. 23: Avery Weems | No. 22: Emiliano Teodo | No. 21: Jonathan Ornelas | No. 20: Gleider Figuereo | No. 19: Thomas Saggese | No. 18: Maximo Acosta | No. 17: Mitch Bratt | No. 16: Ricky Vanasco | No. 15: Yeison Morrobel | No. 14: Tekoah Roby | No. 13: Antoine Kelly | No. 12: Anthony Gutierrez | No. 11: Aaron Zavala | No. 10 Cole Winn | No. 9: Dustin Harris | No. 8: Kumar Rocker

