Ranking All 11 Yankees-Dodgers World Series Matchups in MLB History
When it comes to America’s best sports rivalries, the ones that stand out most prominently are typically regional. The premier bi-coastal rivalry is probably between the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers—the organizations have met in the NBA Finals 12 times, most recently in 2008 and ‘10 but most prominently in the ’60s and ‘80s, a period that saw nine Finals matchups.
While Celtics-Lakers is worthy of distinction, it’s not alone. And on Friday, one of sports’ greatest dormant rivalries will be renewed when the Los Angeles Dodgers host the New York Yankees in Game 1 of the World Series.
The two franchises rank first and second in Fall Classic appearances: The Yankees will astoundingly be making their 41st trip, while the Dodgers are on No. 22. This will be their 12th time meeting in the World Series—the most frequent pairing of all time, and five more than the runner-up (Yankees-Giants). Both clubs shared residency in the Big Apple for over half a century before the Dodgers moved from Brooklyn to Los Angeles in 1958. They met in the World Series eight times between ‘41 and ‘63, but haven’t battled for the Commissioner’s Trophy since ‘81.
That’ll change Friday. Not only will this be a matchup between two of the most successful and recognizable franchises in all of sports, but it will pit the game’s two biggest stars—Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge—against one another as they chase their first World Series title.
To prepare for such a moment, let’s take a look back at the previous Yankees-Dodgers World Series meetings and rank them from least to most memorable. Which series was the most competitive? Which had the biggest stakes (beyond deciding that year’s champion)? And which featured the most dramatic or iconic moments? Those are the kinds of questions considered when deciding on the final order.
In all, the Yankees hold a decisive 8–3 advantage (though the Dodgers triumphed in the most recent one, winning the 1981 World Series in six games). How will this latest tilt shape up? We’ll find out soon enough. For now, we can get ourselves ready with a little history lesson and hope this latest iteration can live up to its predecessors.
11. 1941: Yankees in 5
MVP: N/A
Future Hall of Famers: Bill Dickey, Joe DiMaggio, Leo Durocher (manager), Joe Gordon, Billy Herman, Joe McCarthy (manager), Joe Medwick, Pee Wee Reese, Phil Rizzuto, Red Ruffing
The first Subway Series featuring the Yankees and Dodgers was a low-scoring affair, with New York’s 7–4 win in Game 4 the only game of the series that saw more than five runs. The first three contests were all decided by one run. The Yankees’ win was their fifth championship in six years and ninth overall.
Most significant moment: In Game 4, the home side Dodgers held a 4–3 lead in the top of the ninth inning, three outs away from evening the series at two games apiece. With two outs, two strikes to batter Tommy Henrich and nobody on base, pitcher Hugh Casey got Henrich to swing and miss on a curveball to seemingly end the game. But catcher Mickey Owen dropped the pitch, allowing Henrich to reach first base. That opened the door for the Yankees to mount a two-out rally that produced four runs to let New York take the lead and eventually win, 7–4.
10. 1949: Yankees in 5
MVP: N/A
Future Hall of Famers: Yogi Berra, Roy Campanella, Joe DiMaggio, Gil Hodges, Johnny Mize, Pee Wee Reese, Phil Rizzuto, Jackie Robinson, Duke Snider, Casey Stengel (manager)
The two teams traded 1–0 wins in the first two games. After that, the Yankees never trailed, outscoing the Dodgers, 20–13, over the final three. Robinson, who was the National League MVP after hitting .342 with 37 stolen bases and 124 RBI, was kept in check for the series as he was just 3-for-16 (.188) at the plate.
Most significant moment: Locked in a scoreless pitchers’ duel in Game 1, Yankees first baseman Tommy Henrich led off the bottom of the ninth inning with a walk-off homer against Dodgers pitcher Don Newcombe. Newcombe had 11 strikeouts on the day, tying the World Series record for most by a losing pitcher. Henrich’s blast was the first walk-off homer in World Series history.
9. 1963: Dodgers in 4
MVP: Sandy Koufax
Future Hall of Famers: Walt Alston (manager), Yogi Berra, Leo Durocher (coach), Don Drysdale, Whitey Ford, Sandy Koufax, Mickey Mantle
The lone sweep of these 11 matchups gets bumped up due to a dominant showing by Koufax, who broke out as the game’s best pitcher during the regular season, going 25–5 with a 1.88 ERA and 11 shutouts to win his first Cy Young Award and only MVP. He finished his dream season with two complete games in the World Series, as Dodgers pitchers allowed just four total runs to a Yankees team that won 104 games. New York never held a lead in any of the four games.
This series remains the only time the Dodgers have clinched a title in their home ballpark, and was the first meeting between teams from New York and Los Angeles for a major professional sports championship.
Most significant moment: In a series dominated by pitching, it’s difficult to single out any specific moment. But we’ll show some love for Drysdale’s Game 3 performance, which was overshadowed given Koufax’s two wins but was nonetheless brilliant, as he tossed a three-hit shutout (all singles) with one walk and nine strikeouts in a 1–0 victory.
8. 1978: Yankees in 6
MVP: Bucky Dent
Future Hall of Famers: Yogi Berra (coach), Goose Gossage, Catfish Hunter, Reggie Jackson, Tommy Lasorda (manager), Bob Lemon (manager), Don Sutton
This is the most recent time that we’ve had a World Series rematch from the previous season. It also started a run of 10 consecutive seasons that featured 10 different World Series winners. The Dodgers jumped out to a 2–0 lead before New York won four straight to claim back-to-back titles. This season was famous for the Yankees overcoming a 14-game deficit over the Boston Red Sox to tie for the American League East division title, resulting in a one-game playoff between the two sides that turned on a three-run homer by Dent. The light-hitting Dent, who owned a .247/.297/.321 career slash line, took home World Series MVP honors just 15 days later, batting .417 with seven RBI for the series.
Most significant moment: The Dodgers held a 3–0 lead through five innings in Game 4 and seemed poised to take a 3–1 series advantage. But the Yankees scored twice in the sixth under controversial circumstances.
The Yankees got on the board through an RBI single by Reggie Jackson and were threatening for more with one out and runners on first and second. Lou Piniella hit a soft line drive to Dodgers shortstop Bill Russell. The ball kicked off Russell’s glove—perhaps intentionally so—and the runners froze momentarily. Russell recovered the ball, stepped on second base for the force out and then threw to first to try to complete the double play. But the ball struck Jackson, who began the play at first base and was only a few steps off the bag when the throw hit his hip and bounced toward right field, allowing Thurman Munson to score from second.
Instead of an inning-ending double play, the Yankees had cut the deficit to 3–2. They tied it in the eighth and eventually won on a walk-off single by Piniella in the 10th, evening the series. New York outscored Los Angeles 19–4 over the final two games.
7. 1981: Dodgers in 6
MVPs: Ron Cey, Pedro Guerrero, Steve Yeager
Future Hall of Famers: Goose Gossage, Reggie Jackson, Tommy Lasorda (manager), Bob Lemon (manager), Dave Winfield
The third World Series matchup between these two franchises in a five-year span went the Dodgers’ way. This marked the end of an era for the Yankees, who had reached four World Series in six years before a 13-year playoff drought that spanned 1982 to ‘94. For the Dodgers, this was the year of “Fernandomania” behind rookie phenom pitcher Fernando Valenzuela, who won Rookie of the Year and Cy Young Award honors after going 13–7 with a 2.48 ERA, 11 complete games and eight shutouts. (Editor’s note: Valenzuela died Tuesday night at the age of 63.)
VERDUCCI: Fernando Valenzuela’s Immediate MLB Success Gave Way to a Lasting Legacy
In an inverse of the ‘78 World Series, the Yankees won the first two games before the Dodgers won four straight, including three one-run victories, spurred by Valenzuela’s Game 3 victory that saw him hurl 147 pitches in a complete game. This marked the only time the series MVP award was shared by three players as Cey, Guerrero and Yeager combined to go 18-for-55 (.327) with five homers and 17 RBI.
Most significant moment: With the series tied 2–2, the Yankees held a 1–0 lead in Game 5 at Dodger Stadium. With one out in the bottom of the seventh, pitcher Ron Guidry gave up back-to-back solo homers to Guerrero and Yeager to give Los Angeles a 2–1 lead. Dodgers pitcher Jerry Reuss recorded the final six outs to finish his complete game and give Los Angeles a 3–2 series lead. The Dodgers cruised to a 9–2 win in Game 6 to clinch the championship.
6. 1947: Yankees in 7
MVP: N/A
Future Hall of Famers: Yogi Berra, Joe DiMaggio, Bucky Harris (manager), Gil Hodges, Pee Wee Reese, Phil Rizzuto, Jackie Robinson, Duke Snider, Arky Vaughan
The same year that Robinson broke Major League Baseball’s color barrier, he helped propel the Dodgers to the Fall Classic, leading the team in hits, doubles, home runs, stolen bases and runs scored. This was the first World Series to be televised, though only in New York, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C. and the Schenectady/Albany market. Yankees righthander Spec Shea started three of the seven games, winning Games 1 and 5, the latter a complete game. This marks the only time that Yankees have ever won a World Series Game 7 in their home stadium.
Most significant moment: Game 6 featured one of the most iconic catches—and radio calls—in World Series history to that point. With the Yankees trailing 8–5 in the sixth, DiMaggio came to bat with two on and two out. He drove a ball to left-center field, where defensive replacement Al Gionfriddo leapt up to snag it and rob DiMaggio of a game-tying home run. Legendary radio announcer Red Barber, then the voice of the Dodgers, gave a memorable call of the play, describing how Gionfriddo went “back, back, back, back” for the ball before making the grab (perhaps Chris Berman owes Barber royalties).
5. 1953: Yankees in 6
MVP: N/A
Future Hall of Famers: Yogi Berra, Roy Campanella, Whitey Ford, Gil Hodges, Mickey Mantle, Johnny Mize, Pee Wee Reese, Phil Rizzuto, Jackie Robinson, Duke Snider, Casey Stengel (manager), Dick Williams
The Yankees and Dodgers faced off in the World Series for the third time in five years, and the result was the same. New York won its fifth consecutive title, a record that still stands today. Billy Martin was the standout of the series, batting 12-for-24 with two homers, two triples and eight RBI.
Most significant moment: The Yankees held a 3–1 lead heading into the top of the ninth inning of Game 6, three outs away from clinching the title. The Dodgers refused to go quietly, though, as Snider worked a walk and then scored on a two-run homer by right fielder Carl Furillo to tie the game. New York finished the job in the bottom half of the inning when Martin delivered a walk-off RBI single that scored right fielder Hank Bauer to seal the championship.
4. 1977: Yankees in 6
MVP: Reggie Jackson
Future Hall of Famers: Yogi Berra (coach), Bobby Cox (coach), Catfish Hunter, Reggie Jackson, Tommy Lasorda (manager), Don Sutton
This marked the Yankees’ first trip to the World Series under the ownership of George Steinbrenner, who took over in 1973. New York was coming off an 11-year playoff drought before making the Fall Classic in ‘76, where the team was swept by the Cincinnati Reds. Lasorda was in his first full season as the Dodgers’ manager after taking over for Walter Alston, who led the franchise to four titles.
This was the series that minted Jackson as “Mr. October.” Jackson, in his first year with New York after signing as a free agent, hit five home runs in the series, capped by three in the decisive Game 6.
Most significant moment: Jackson saved his best for last. With the Yankees on top, 7–3, in the bottom of the eighth in Game 6, Jackson obliterated the first pitch he saw from Charlie Hough deep into the batter’s eye in center field, joining Babe Ruth as the only players at the time to homer three times in a World Series game—a group that now includes Albert Pujols (2011) and Pablo Sandoval (2012).
3. 1956: Yankees in 7
MVP: Don Larsen
Future Hall of Famers: Walt Alston (manager), Yogi Berra, Roy Campanella, Don Drysdale, Whitey Ford, Gil Hodges, Sandy Koufax, Mickey Mantle, Pee Wee Reese, Jackie Robinson, Enos Slaughter, Duke Snider, Casey Stengel (manager)
The Yankees got their revenge for the 1955 defeat in this series, which was the final Fall Classic meeting between the two teams before the Dodgers moved to Los Angeles. The Dodgers jumped out to a 2–0 series lead before the Yankees pitching staff strung together five straight complete games. Brooklyn managed just three runs over the final four games. Berra and Mantle each hit three home runs, with Berra logging 10 RBI. The Dodgers avoided elimination when Robinson delivered a walk-off single in the 10th inning to seal a 1–0 win in Game 6, but the Yankees responded with a dominant 9–0 victory the following day.
Most significant moment: This series is best remembered for Larsen’s perfect game in Game 5, which remains the only perfect game in postseason history. Larsen, a journeyman pitcher who played for seven different organizations and never made an All-Star team, went 3–21 for the Baltimore Orioles two years prior and made just 13 starts for the Yankees in 1955 before having the best year of his career in ‘56. Larsen’s gem was the only no-hitter in World Series history until the Houston Astros threw a combined no-hitter in Game 4 of the 2022 Fall Classic against the Philadelphia Phillies.
2. 1955: Dodgers in 7
MVP: Johnny Podres
Future Hall of Famers: Walt Alston (manager), Yogi Berra, Roy Campanella, Whitey Ford, Gil Hodges, Sandy Koufax, Mickey Mantle, Pee Wee Reese, Phil Rizzuto, Jackie Robinson, Duke Snider, Casey Stengel (manager)
Finally, the Dodgers broke through for their first championship after seven World Series defeats (five of which came to the Yankees). Both teams were led by MVP catchers—Berra for the Yankees and Campanella for the Dodgers, who each earned their third MVP nod in five seasons. Both players rose to the occasion: Berra had a series-high 10 hits in 24 at-bats, while Campanella was 7-for-27 (.259) with two homers, three doubles and three walks. Snider hit four homers while starting pitcher Podres tossed two complete games—including a shutout in Game 7—to win the inaugural World Series MVP award.
Most significant moment: It was only Game 1 (a game the Dodgers ended up losing), but Robinson’s steal of home in the eighth inning of a 6–5 defeat remains among the most iconic moments in World Series history. At 36 years old and in his second-to-last season, Robinson’s production and speed had declined to that point. But in this moment, it didn’t matter. Maybe this wasn’t the series’s most “significant” moment, but it’s surely had the longest-lasting impact.
1. 1952: Yankees in 7
MVP: N/A
Future Hall of Famers: Yogi Berra, Roy Campanella, Gil Hodges, Mickey Mantle, Johnny Mize, Pee Wee Reese, Phil Rizzuto, Jackie Robinson, Duke Snider, Casey Stengel (manger)
A seven-game thriller in which six of the seven contests were decided by two runs or fewer, this one was an instant classic. In the first year after center fielder Joe DiMaggio's retirement, the Yankees replaced him with … Mickey Mantle (such is life for the Evil Empire). The Dodgers held a 3–2 series lead coming back to Ebbets Field, then Mantle took over. He homered in the eighth inning of Game 6 to give the Yankees a 3–1 lead (in a game they eventually won 3–2). Game 7 was tied 2–2 through five innings when Mantle hit a solo homer in the sixth and added an RBI single in the seventh to secure a 4–2 victory. For the series, Mantle went 10-for-29 with four extra-base hits, hitting the first two of his record 18 World Series home runs.
Most significant moment: In the bottom of the seventh inning of Game 7, the Dodgers loaded the bases trailing 4–2. With two outs and a full count, Robinson popped the ball up in the infield. Most of the fielders froze momentarily, and it seemed like the ball would fall in between everybody when second baseman Billy Martin darted in to make a shoestring catch. A web gem-worthy play? Maybe not, but it spared the Yankees some embarrassment and preserved the win.