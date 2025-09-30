SI

Ranking Every MLB Playoff Team by Payroll: Which Roster Costs the Most?

Here's who has the most—and least—expensive rosters in the MLB postseason field.

Tim Capurso

The race to capture the Commissioner's Trophy is on in the MLB postseason.
The race to capture the Commissioner's Trophy is on in the MLB postseason. / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
The MLB postseason field is set and the race for the Commissioner's Trophy officially begins on Sept. 30. The analytics age has leveled the playing field a bit in baseball, giving smaller market teams a chance to gain an edge over their richer counterparts. But richer teams, such as the Dodgers, still reign supreme at the top of MLB's hierarchy. That said, this year's playoff field is seemingly as wide open as ever.

So, let's check in on how each team measures up in terms of payroll. Which playoff team has the msot expensive roster? The least?

Ranking Every MLB Playoff Team by Payroll

Note: All payroll figures are courtesy of Spotrac and account for the team's total payroll.

Team

Payroll

Los Angeles Dodgers

$350.3 million

New York Yankees

$300.1 million

Philadelphia Phillies

$290.2 million

Toronto Blue Jays

$255.3 million

San Diego Padres

$216.8 million

Chicago Cubs

$211.9 million

Boston Red Sox

$200.9 million

Seattle Mariners

$164.5 million

Detroit Tigers

$157.5 million

Milwaukee Brewers

$121.6 million

Cincinnati Reds

$119.5 million

Cleveland Guardians

$100.3 million

Where did past World Series winners rank in terms of payroll?

Year

Winner

Payroll Rank

2024

Dodgers

3rd

2023

Rangers

4th

2022

Astros

8th

2021

Braves

10th

2020

Dodgers

1st

2019

Nationals

7th

2018

Red Sox

1st

2017

Astros

17th

2016

Cubs

5th

2015

Royals

13th

As you can see, just two of the last 10 World Series winners ranked outside the top-10 in terms of total payroll.

When was the last time a small-market team won the World Series?

While no one would consider the Astros, who went on to enjoy a dynastic run in the 2010s and 2020s, an underdog, the club was technically the last low budget team to win the World Series (cheating controversy aside), given its small payroll in comparison to the rest of the league. Similarly, the Royals made it to the World Series in 2014 but lost with just a $98.5 million payroll, then captured a championship the following season with the 13th-ranked payroll. But the greatest example of all, and perhaps one of the biggest upsets in World Series history, was the 2003 Florida Marlins. The Marlins, who had the 25th-ranked payroll at $49.0 million, toppled the mighty Yankees, who had baseball's highest payroll at $157.2 million.

There have also been instances of small-market teams making a valiant run to the World Series, only to fall just short. The 2006 Tigers (14th-ranked payroll), the 2007 Rockies (25th), the 2008 Rays (29th) and 2010 Rangers (27th) are all such examples.

So, while having an expensive, talent-laden roster certainly is a big factor in winning the World Series—especially in recent history—it's not the only factor. In baseball, sometimes, the have-nots can surprise the haves.

