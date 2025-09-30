Ranking Every MLB Playoff Team by Payroll: Which Roster Costs the Most?
The MLB postseason field is set and the race for the Commissioner's Trophy officially begins on Sept. 30. The analytics age has leveled the playing field a bit in baseball, giving smaller market teams a chance to gain an edge over their richer counterparts. But richer teams, such as the Dodgers, still reign supreme at the top of MLB's hierarchy. That said, this year's playoff field is seemingly as wide open as ever.
So, let's check in on how each team measures up in terms of payroll. Which playoff team has the msot expensive roster? The least?
Ranking Every MLB Playoff Team by Payroll
Note: All payroll figures are courtesy of Spotrac and account for the team's total payroll.
Team
Payroll
Los Angeles Dodgers
$350.3 million
New York Yankees
$300.1 million
Philadelphia Phillies
$290.2 million
Toronto Blue Jays
$255.3 million
San Diego Padres
$216.8 million
Chicago Cubs
$211.9 million
Boston Red Sox
$200.9 million
Seattle Mariners
$164.5 million
Detroit Tigers
$157.5 million
Milwaukee Brewers
$121.6 million
Cincinnati Reds
$119.5 million
Cleveland Guardians
$100.3 million
Where did past World Series winners rank in terms of payroll?
Year
Winner
Payroll Rank
2024
Dodgers
3rd
2023
Rangers
4th
2022
Astros
8th
2021
Braves
10th
2020
Dodgers
1st
2019
Nationals
7th
2018
Red Sox
1st
2017
Astros
17th
2016
Cubs
5th
2015
Royals
13th
As you can see, just two of the last 10 World Series winners ranked outside the top-10 in terms of total payroll.
When was the last time a small-market team won the World Series?
While no one would consider the Astros, who went on to enjoy a dynastic run in the 2010s and 2020s, an underdog, the club was technically the last low budget team to win the World Series (cheating controversy aside), given its small payroll in comparison to the rest of the league. Similarly, the Royals made it to the World Series in 2014 but lost with just a $98.5 million payroll, then captured a championship the following season with the 13th-ranked payroll. But the greatest example of all, and perhaps one of the biggest upsets in World Series history, was the 2003 Florida Marlins. The Marlins, who had the 25th-ranked payroll at $49.0 million, toppled the mighty Yankees, who had baseball's highest payroll at $157.2 million.
There have also been instances of small-market teams making a valiant run to the World Series, only to fall just short. The 2006 Tigers (14th-ranked payroll), the 2007 Rockies (25th), the 2008 Rays (29th) and 2010 Rangers (27th) are all such examples.
So, while having an expensive, talent-laden roster certainly is a big factor in winning the World Series—especially in recent history—it's not the only factor. In baseball, sometimes, the have-nots can surprise the haves.