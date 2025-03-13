Rays Announce They've Put Effort to Build New St. Petersburg Ballpark on Ice
The Tampa Bay Rays' already uncertain future became even more uncertain Thursday.
On Thursday morning, Rays owner Stuart Sternberg announced that the Rays would not move forward with a plan to build a 30,000-seat ballpark in the Gas Plant neighborhood of St. Petersburg, Fla.
"After careful deliberation, we have concluded we cannot move forward with the new ballpark and development project at this moment," Sternberg said in a statement. "A series of events beginning in October that no one could have anticipated led to this difficult decision."
In October, Hurricane Milton laid siege to the Tampa area, severely damaging the roof of Tampa Bay's current home—Tropicana Field. Because of this, the Rays will play 2025 at George M. Steinbrenner Field—the spring training home of the New York Yankees.
Tampa Bay's quest to find a home to replace Tropicana Field has been one of MLB's most durable storylines over the last two decades, with the team cycling through several stadium proposals. Tropicana Field's location is believed to severely hinder the Rays' attendance.
"We continue to focus on finding a ballpark solution that serves the best interests of our region, Major League Baseball, and our organization," Sternberg said.