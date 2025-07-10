SI

Rays Acquire Relief Pitcher From AL East Rival Ahead of All-Star Break

Bryan Baker is headed south in the midst of a career year.

Bryan Baker is headed to Tampa Bay.
The Tampa Bays Rays are bulking up their bullpen ahead of the MLB All-Star break.

As first reported by FanSided's Robert Murray, the Baltimore Orioles are trading relief pitcher Bryan Baker to Tampa. They will receive the No. 37 overall pick (Competitive Balance, Round A) in next week's 2025 MLB draft in return.

With the O's set for a 12:05 p.m. EST first pitch against the Mets on Thursday, Baker was in the clubhouse—alongside reporters—as he learned of his departure. According to the Baltimore Sun's Jacob Calvin Meyer, the reliever was "in shock".

“It’s been everything," Baker said of his time in Baltimore. "They gave me an opportunity to get established in the big leagues."

Baker has appeared in 42 games for the Orioles this season, sporting a 3.52 ERA over 38.1 innings pitched. He's also logged 49 strikeouts while walking just nine batters and allowing 15 earned runs.

The 30-year-old now heads to a Tampa Bay team who has won just three of their last 10 games as they fight for a Wild Card spot in the American League. The Rays begin a four-game series against the Red Sox in Boston on Thursday night.

