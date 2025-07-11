Rays Pitcher, Mariners Outfielder Named American League All-Star Replacements
With just four days left until the Major League Baseball All-Star Game, baseball has named two more replacements on the American League side.
Seattle Mariners left fielder Randy Arozarena and Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Drew Rasmussen will join the Junior Circuit's squad, MLB announced Friday afternoon. Arozarena will replace resting Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez, while Rasmussen will replace Los Angeles Angels pitcher Yusei Kikuchi.
Arozarena is making his second appearance in the game following his initial selection with the Rays in 2023. He has rebounded nicely from a down 2024 this season, slashing .247/.354/.466 with 15 home runs and 44 RBIs.
Rasmussen, once a teammate of Arozarena's on Tampa Bay, is also enjoying his best season in several years following surgery that cost him most of '24. He is 7–5 with a 2.82 ERA and 76 strikeouts, and his 2.2 bWAR is his highest since 2022—his only full season as a starter.
The Rays currently hold the AL's second wild-card playoff position, while Seattle is one game behind the Boston Red Sox in the race for the third and final spot.