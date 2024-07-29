SI

Rays Fans Shower Pete Fairbanks's Charity With Donations After Emotional Save

The Tampa Bay closer lost a daughter to Turner Syndrome, and raises money to help support the Turner Syndrome community with every strikeout.

Josh Wilson

Pete Fairbanks of the Tampa Bay Rays
Pete Fairbanks of the Tampa Bay Rays / Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Pete Fairbanks got the final out of a save on a strikeout on Sunday, and with it, he donated another $100 to the Turner Syndrome Foundation, one near to him because he lost his daughter to the disease in early 2024.

That brings his seasonal total up to at least $3,500 in donations. But the foundation got a whole lot more awareness and fiscal support from fans around the league.

"My pockets are $100 lighter, but you know, I think it was a great summation of what we've been trying to do, Fairbanks said in a postgame interview after the game.

The interview, which was on RokuTV for free for fans nationwide, took steam and ostensibly got plenty of donations from fans. Lydia, Pete's wife, told Rays sideline reporter Tricia Whitaker after the game that everything on their charity auction had bids and got a huge spike after the game, with shirts raising awareness selling out.

"If you're local, come build some Legos with me," Fairbanks said, which is one of the experiences fans can bid on. His wife updated later that afternoon that it was up to over $1,000 to build Lego with Pete. Later in the evening, it would climb above $1,500.

Asked if he felt his daughter's presence, Fairbanks said, "Definitely felt a piece [of her] out there. So you know, I'll take that."

Interested fans can see the charity auction items on the Rays website.

