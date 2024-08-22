Rays' José Caballero Addresses Infighting in Rays Dugout During Win Over Oakland
The Tampa Bay Rays beat the Oakland Athletics, 4-2, on Wednesday night, but the story coming out of the game wasn't about the win to push the Rays to 64-62 on the season.
Instead, it was about an in-game spat between Caballero and first baseman Yandy Diaz.
The two were seen arguing back and forth in the dugout during the game, and had to be separated by their teammates.
Caballero addressed the argument with the media after the win.
"Emotions got to us," Caballero said remorsefully. "We're trying to be the best players we can be. We're competitors and emotions got to us and we're trying to be the best that we can be. Things happen. Just trying to make plays and win games. We're in a bad stretch. We're not doing the best right now. We wish we would be in a playoff position and maybe that could be one of the things that [got to] us. Just trying to be competitors out there and emotions got us."
Tampa Bay is digging out a hole dug post All-Star break, but have won five out of their last six. The Rays are 6.5 games out of the second wild card spot in the American League and 9.5 games behind the New York Yankees for first place in the AL East.