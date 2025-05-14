Rays' Junior Caminero Narrowly Avoided Disaster With Earring While Chasing Foul Ball
MLB's protective netting was being a little too protective during Tuesday's game between the Tampa Bay Rays and Toronto Blue Jays.
In the bottom of the fifth inning, Blue Jays infielder Addison Barger hit a 2-2 pitch into foul territory near third base, sending Rays third baseman Junior Caminero sprinting towards the protective netting. Caminero made the grab, then tumbled into the netting.
Somehow, Caminero's earring became tangled in the protective netting, forcing him to pause for a moment to separate his jewelry from the net. Check out the bizarre moment, which was perfectly summed up by the Rays broadcast.
It's difficult to overstate just how badly this could have gone for Caminero. We're thankful that his ear—and his earring—made it out of this encounter unscathed.
And Caminero certainly managed to leave his mark on the game, as he belted a go-ahead grand slam in the top of the ninth inning to give the Rays an 11-7 lead.
Evidently, the netting made Caminero angry.