Rays' Pete Fairbanks Dropped Funny Dez Bryant Catch Joke After Win Over Yankees
Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant's name popped up during Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher Pete Fairbanks's media availability following his club's 5-4 win over the New York Yankees on Thursday at Tropicana Field.
Why, you ask?
Well, Fairbanks was asked about his nail-biting save, which included a game-ending catch from Rays infielder Jose Caballero during which he bobbled the ball in his excited celebration.
The Wisconsin native couldn't help himself, noting that his Rays teammate managed to make the catch, unlike how Bryant controversially did not make the catch during a 2014 playoff game against the Green Bay Packers.
"Unlike Dez, he caught it," Fairbanks said.
The Rays closer is referencing a controversial play from the 2014 divisional round, when Bryant seemingly made a huge, 31-yard reception on fourth down, a play that would have all but won the game for Dallas. But the Cowboys ultimately lost after the play was overturned, sparking a debate over the next several seasons as to what a catch actually was in the NFL's rulebook.
Fortunately for Fairbanks and the Rays, Caballero didn't have to worry about making a football move. And Caballero's catch led to the perfect opening for Fairbanks, who, in addition to locking down his 16th save of the season, continues to bolster his reputation as one of the funniest postgame interviewees in MLB.