Pete Fairbanks Revealed What Piece of Twins Property He Destroyed in Hilarious Interview
The Tampa Bay Rays entered the ninth inning on Thursday night's game with the Minnesota Twins sitting pretty with a 6-2 lead.
Chaos ensued in the inning, as Rays reliever Chris Devenski began the frame by giving up a solo shot to Carlos Santana. Devenski then gave up a Byron Buxton double, and walked Kyle Farmer. That was enough to force Rays manager Kevin Cash to call upon the usually reliable Pete Fairbanks.
Fairbanks induced a fielder's choice against Austin Martin, and struck out Willi Castro. But with the Twins down to their final out, Fairbanks gave up a three-run shot to left center to Jose Miranda that tied the game.
Fairbanks got out of the inning after blowing his second save of the season, and took out his frustration on a specific piece of furniture in the visiting clubhouse.
The Rays won the game in extra innings, and Fairbanks picked up the W despite blowing the save. He was asked about his clubhouse tirade after the contest.
"Elvis is shaking his head," Fairbanks said after the game, referring to Tampa Bay's public relations representative. "It's nothing bad, Elvis. Let's just say that I owe the Minnesota Twins' visiting cage a new IKEA stool. Not barstool height like one of the mini ones that kids use. It's not existing anymore," Fairbanks quipped.
Despite the frustration of the blown save, the Rays picked up the win for Fairbanks, and improved to 36-39 on the season. They begin a three-game set in Pittsburgh on Friday night.