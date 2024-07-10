Rays Made Serious Run at Aaron Judge During Free Agency in 2022, per Report
The Tampa Bay Rays made a serious run at New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge during his 2022 free agency, and made an offer that the former AL MVP called "respectable."
"The Giants and Padres, I kind of expected that," Judge told the Tampa Bay Times. "And it was different because they weren't teams that we see all the time [in the American League]. The Rays, that surprised me. And just because it was a divisional rival and I've spent my whole career trying to game plan against them. It was a very respectful [offer], and I appreciated that they reached out and that they thought enough of me to do that. And I respect their team. I respect what they have built here. They have a good club, and their team is tough. But it was so hard to think about [playing for them] because I've spent my whole career game planning against them and trying to beat them."
The Rays were believed to have offered Judge a 10-year contract worth $300 million, according to Kristie Ackert of the Tampa Bay Times. The slugger ended up signing back with the Yankees for nine years at $360 million.
Judge and his wife Samantha live in Tampa Bay in the offseason, so the Yankees star is no stranger to the area, but the thought of leaving New York within the division was too much for him to bear. Instead, he will spend his entire prime with the Yankees, as he continues his run as the best hitter in baseball.