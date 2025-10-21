Atlanta Braves Make a Lot of Sense As Trade Suitor for Rays Star Pitcher
The Tampa Bay Rays are going to be involved in plenty of trade rumors this offseason. They have some very desirable assets that could be made available on the market to help address weaknesses on the roster.
One player who is going to be on the rumor mill constantly this winter is closer Pete Fairbanks. He is coming off a very productive campaign in which he recorded several career highs.
The 61 appearances he made were the most in a single campaign, as were the 60.1 innings pitched. He converted 27 saves as well, also a career best mark.
Pete Fairbanks will be popular trade target
His 2.83 ERA and 59 strikeouts were not career-highs but were excellent marks as well. Fairbanks is going to be atop the wish list of several teams this offseason looking to upgrade the backend of their bullpen.
Whether it is as a closer or setup man, he is capable of handling a high-leverage role late in games. A bidding war could certainly ensue with the relief pitching market not consisting of as many high-end options this year as last year.
Even with the escalators that he achieved to bump his salary up to $12.5 million, which is right now tied for seventh highest in baseball for relief pitchers, contending teams will line up to acquire him. That is likely too rich of a number for Tampa Bay, but several bigger market teams can fit it into their budget.
One team to keep an eye on is the Atlanta Braves. Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report shared the likliest trade every team in baseball will be making this offseason.
Atlanta Braves make a lot of sense for Pete Fairbanks
For the National League East squad, he has stated that making a trade for a close is most likely. Fairbanks has been listed as the potential target and it is easy to see why he would be a good fit.
Their closer from the last few years, Raisel Iglesia, converted 96 saves over the last three campaigns. Now a free agent, there is certainly a chance he departs, creating a massive void at the back end of their bullpen.
Their in-house options to replace him are limited. Joe Jimenez didn’t get on the mound in 2025 after undergoing surgery on his knee. Pierce Johnson has some closing experience, but most of that came in a season he had a 6.00 ERA with the Colorado Rockies.
For a team that is looking to get back into contention in the NL as early as 2026, adding a reliable, steady producer such as Fairbanks makes a lot of sense. It would only be a one-year commitment, but he is an established closer that is much better than any options they currently have to choose from.