4 Teams That Could Engage Rays in Trade Talks for Closer Pete Fairbanks
The Tampa Bay Rays are a team that many people will be keeping a close eye on this winter. They could be one of the more active teams on the trade market, given some of the assets that could be made available.
One of the best trade chips in baseball could very well be Rays closer, Pete Fairbanks. He has been the go-to guy at the end of games for manager Kevin Cash for three years and has thrived in the role with 75 saves converted. He has struck out 171 batters across 151 innings with a 2.98 ERA.
Throughout his entire tenure with Tampa Bay, he has been consistently productive with a 2.98 ERA across 256.2 innings with 317 strikeouts. He has thrived in whatever role has been asked of him and should garner a lot of attention on the trade market.
Who could come calling about his availability? Here are four teams that would certainly engage the Rays in trade talks for him.
Market may be too on Pete Fairbanks for Rays to pass up
4. Baltimore Orioles
Intra-division trades are rare. No one wants to help a rival, but these American League East teams made one deal ahead of the MLB trade deadline this year, with Bryan Baker going from the Orioles to Tampa Bay. Could they come together on another deal this winter?
Baltimore needs help in the bullpen. Sellers this year, they parted ways with Baker, Seranthony Dominguez, Gregory Soto and Andrew Kittredge. Not to mention, Felix Bautista is going to miss a large portion, if not all of 2026, after having surgery to repair a torn rotator cuff and labrum in his shoulder.
The Orioles have enough pieces to get back into playoff contention as early as next year. But the pitching staff needs a lot of help. Fairbanks would give them an anchor at the backend to rely on, filling one of several voids the team has to address.
They have the means to make multiple trades this winter. The farm system was restocked ahead of the deadline, and some youngsters emerged as higher-rated prospects this past year.
3. Texas Rangers
Back on July 13, 2019, the Rangers traded Fairbanks to the Rays in exchange for Nick Solak. The right-handed pitcher had eight MLB appearances under his belt, but Texas decided to move on from him anyway.
That is a deal that they certainly wish they could have back, seeing how well things have turned out for him. He should be atop their target this list offseason in a real effort to address their bullpen woes.
Texas had a solid relief pitcher’s ERA of 3.62, but they could not consistently lock things down at the end of games. They have 66 save opportunities in 2025 and converted only 37 of them. That pretty much was the determining factor in them missing the postseason.
2. San Francisco Giants
After a hot start to the 2025 campaign, the Giants went ice-cold after acquiring Rafael Devers from the Boston Red Sox. It led to them being sellers at the deadline, moving two key bullpen pieces: Camilo Doval and Tyler Rogers.
Replacing those two, along with breakout star Randy Rodriguez, who had to undergo Tommy John surgery, is near the top of the to-do list for Buster Posey this offseason. Already with a track record of not being afraid to make big moves, going after someone such as Fairbanks makes a lot of sense.
San Francisco’s bullpen was excellent most of the season, but three of the major contributors to that aren’t going to be around in 2026. Fairbanks would provide the team with another late-game option to go along with Ryan Walker.
1. Detroit Tigers
There may not be a team facing more pressure to make win-now moves than the Tigers this winter. With rumors swirling about the future of ace Tarik Skubal, this could be their last chance to make the most of his tenure with the franchise.
Upgrading the bullpen is one of several areas the team needs to address. Kyle Finnegan, who was magnificent after coming over from the Washington Nationals ahead of the deadline, is a free agent. As is Tommy Kahnle.
Not a team to normally commit major money to pitchers, Fairbanks presents a chance to go all-in for one last season with Skubal. He will be a free agent after the 2026 campaign, just like the soon-to-be back-to-back AL Cy Young Award winner.
A one-year commitment to spending would make a lot of sense for Detroit if it opts to hold onto Skubal and not trade him away.