Rays' Free Agent Signing This Offseason Could End Up Being a Great Move

With the start of spring training coming up around the corner for the Tampa Bay Rays, the team is still putting the final touches on what the roster is going to look like in 2026.

So far this winter, the Rays have been one of the more active teams in making roster moves, and it will be interesting to see what the final product looks like once the campaign starts.

To begin the offseason, Tampa Bay was aggressive in free agency, making moves to improve. However, they also made some subtractions by not picking up the team option on Pete Fairbanks and then also traded away Brandon Lowe and Shane Baz. With some significant contributors from the 2025 campaign no longer on the team, it’s hard to envision that this roster is better than it was last year.

However, even though the team might not appear as good, the Rays somehow find a way to compete. Perhaps one of their recently added players will be better than expected.

Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report recently wrote about some of the sneaky good signings so far this winter, and the decision to bring in outfielder Cedric Mullins was one of them.

Mullins Could Have Upside

Even though it might not have been a flashy signing for Tampa Bay, it is one that could end up being a solid one. Mullins was a significant trade deadline acquisition by the New York Mets after a successful career with the Baltimore Orioles.

Over the course of his career with the Orioles, he was a good defender with some power and the ability to steal bases. On paper, he looked like he was going to be able to help solve a need in the outfield for the Mets, but it turned out to be a failure for New York.

With the Mets, he slashed .182/.284/.281 with two home runs and 10 RBI in 42 games played. The immense struggles are undoubtedly a reason why the Rays were able to sign him to an affordable one-year deal.

Even though he struggled with the Mets, changing leagues in the middle of the season is always a challenge, and Mullins just couldn’t get going. However, there is a lot of experience and success throughout his career with Baltimore. Coming back into the American League East, where he is familiar with the opponents, could result in him having a bounce-back season.

