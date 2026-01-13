Rays Wisely Add Quality Depth for Roster in Trade With Braves

The Tampa Bay Rays have been an active team this winter, and they recently made a trade to acquire some depth for areas of need.

As the Rays start to get their roster set for the 2026 season, there have been a couple of areas of need for the team. Recently, the team traded away Brandon Lowe in part of a three-team deal that brought back Jacob Melton from the Houston Astros.

Dealing Lowe was always going to be a possibility this winter after they picked up his team option, with him entering the final year of his contract. He was a prime candidate for the team to look to move this winter, and they ultimately made the decision to do so.

With Tampa Bay moving Lowe, it has created a significant void offensively in the lineup and positionally at second base. Currently, it would appear that Richie Palacios is the favorite to be the starter, but he is unproven, mainly, and that would be a bit of a risk.

Recently, the Rays made a trade to acquire some depth not only for potentially second base, but their bullpen as well. In a deal with the Atlanta Braves, Tampa Bay acquired Brett Wisely and Ken Waldichuk for cash considerations.

Rays Add Depth

Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Even though it might not be a flashy move by Tampa Bay, depth on the roster over the course of a long season is important, and that is precisely what the team is seeking. With second base being a significant question mark, Wisely will give them a versatile player who can play all over the field and potentially be an option for them at the position.

Furthermore, while second base is a need, Wisely can also be an option at shortstop to provide some depth behind either Taylor Walls or Carson Williams.

While adding Wisely for depth is nice, getting Waldichuk will provide them with another left-hander who could either be a starter or potentially even move to the bullpen. The southpaw was coming back from Tommy John surgery in 2025, so he will be a bit of a work in progress.

The left-hander still will likely need to knock off some rust during spring training, but he was once a Top 100 prospect and has some potential. Overall, while these moves won’t move the needle too much, quality depth is important for a franchise, and it was an area that the team wanted to improve.

More Tampa Bay Rays News: