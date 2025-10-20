Rays' Most Likely Trade Predicted to Involve Star Pitcher Makes Sense
The Tampa Bay Rays will be entering an important offseason for the franchise with some significant roster moves that will potentially be made. This was a team that might have underachieved record-wise in 2025, but there is a good amount of talent on the roster.
As the team heads into 2026, they will have new ownership and will be back at Tropicana Field for the time being. On the field, there is plenty of reason to believe that they can once again be a contender in the American League, but they also might look to make some changes this winter.
Tampa Bay is notorious for moving players before they hit free agency and they will have some talented veterans that are going to be mentioned in trade rumors this winter. With a strong farm system, the Rays generally have prospects or young players ready to go when they make these types of trades, and it will be interesting to monitor what the franchise might do.
One player in particular seems like the most logical player that the team might look to move this winter. Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report recently wrote about the most likely trade for the Rays this winter being the team dealing closer Pete Fairbanks.
High Salary Makes Moving Fairbanks Likely
Due to the success that the talented closer has been able to have of the last several years, escalators in his contract have hit and he is set to make $12.5 million this coming campaign. While that is typically the going rate for a good closer, it seems highly unlikely that the team would have a closer being their highest paid player in 2026.
In 2025, the right-hander totaled a 4-5 record, 2.83 ERA, and saved a career-high 27 games. It was undoubtedly a solid season for the 31-year-old, and while the team might start to spend more in the coming years, being at that number for Fairbanks in 2026 seems unlikely.
As a proven closer and a high-leverage arm out of the bullpen, he will have no shortage of potential suitors if the team does look to trade him. Contenders are always seeking more bullpen arms, and the right-hander would be one of the best available on the market. Even though dealing with him would have a negative impact on the bullpen, he could bring back a nice package and save the Rays quite a bit of money that could be allocated to other areas.