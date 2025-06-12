Red Sox Acquire Reliever Jorge Alcala From Twins
The Boston Red Sox have acquired reliever Jorge Alcala from the Minnesota Twins, according to a report from Robert Murray of Fansided.
The 29-year-old Alcala is in his seventh season with the Twins. He holds a career 9-13 record over 187 and two-thirds innings pitched with a 4.32 ERA. It's been a rough 2025 for Alcala, as he's amassed an 8.88 ERA over 24 and one-third innings, but he is coming off a 2024 where he posted a 3.24 ERA over 58 and one-third innings pitched for the Twins.
Alcala will add another depth arm to Boston's bullpen, which has been taxed incessantly of late due to the team's struggles in the starting rotation. Boston got some much needed help from the starters in the three game series against the Tampa Bay Rays, however, as the team's starters pitched at least six innings in each of the three games of the set this week.
The Red Sox are 34-36 on the season and host the New York Yankees at Fenway Park this weekend.