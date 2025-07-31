SI

Red Sox Add Dodgers World Series Champ Dustin May to Rotation

Injuries have slowed the former top prospect.

Patrick Andres

Dustin May, reportedly headed to the Red Sox, looks on during a game against the White Sox.
Dustin May, reportedly headed to the Red Sox, looks on during a game against the White Sox. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Boston Red Sox have reportedly added a starting pitcher—but not one that many envisioned.

The Red Sox are acquiring pitcher Dustin May from the Los Angeles Dodgers for first baseman and outfielder James Tibbs, according to Thursday afternoon reports from Robert Murray of FanSided and Jeff Passan of ESPN.

May, a 27-year-old Texas native who once ranked among his organization's most prized prospects, has spent his entire six-year career with the Dodgers. In 2025, he is 6–7 with a 4.85 ERA and 97 strikeouts in 114 innings.

He finished fifth the National League's Rookie of the Year voting in 2020, but was soon felled by a barrage of injuries. He underwent Tommy John surgery in 2021 and elbow surgery in '23; an operation on his esophagus quashed his chances at a comeback in '24.

Boston is currently 59–51, and holds the second of the American League's three wild-card spots in a crowded race. Los Angeles, meanwhile, holds its usual perch atop the National League West division.

