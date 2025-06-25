Red Sox' Alex Bregman Gets Updated Timeline for Return From Injury
The Boston Red Sox have been without marquee offseason acquisition and star third baseman Alex Bregman for over a month now as he continues to work his way back from an injury to his right quad.
Manager Alex Cora spoke to reporters Wednesday and provided an update on when the team is expecting to see Bregman back in the lineup. Cora told reporters that "it looks like" Bregman will be out through the All-Star break, meaning the earliest he could return is July 18, per Tim Healey of The Boston Globe.
Bregman was off to a hot start in his first season with the Red Sox. The 31-year-old had a .938 OPS with 11 home runs and 35 RBIs in 51 games before landing on the IL.
He's missed the last 30 games while on the shelf, and with 17 games to go until the All-Star break, it's possible he could end up missing upwards of 50 games by the time he's ready to return. Cora did not indicate if Bregman would be ready to go immediately after the break, but the team will be on the road against the Chicago Cubs in its return to action on July 18.
The Red Sox are 40-41 on the season, sitting in fourth place in the American League East.